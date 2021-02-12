Keyshawn Johnson and Max Kellerman look at possible destinations for J.J. Watt after announcing his release from the Texans. (1:41)

For fans of Houston teams, the last 12 months has felt like one goodbye after another. With the Houston Texans agreeing to release J.J. Watt, one of the city's most beloved players is now gone.

Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, will now move to another team after 10 years playing for the Texans where he had 101 sacks.

"... I'm excited and looking forward to a new opportunity, and I've been working extremely hard," Watt said Friday. "But at the same time, it is always tough to move on.

Watt now joins an extensive, and star-studded, list of players to leave Houston teams in the last year.