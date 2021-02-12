OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith informed the team that he and his family were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday after being followed from Los Angeles International airport.

"We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith," the Ravens said in a statement. "We have spoken with Jimmy and he and his family are safe.''

No other details were given by the team.

Spokesmen for the Los Angeles police department and the L.A. Sheriff department said they were unaware of the incident and did not have a police report. The LAX police didn't not immediate return a message from ESPN.

The Athletic first reported the incident with Smith and his family.

Smith, 32, has spent his entire 10-year career with Baltimore after being a first-round pick in 2011. He signed a one-year, $2.5 million extension with the Ravens on Jan. 1.