        <
        >

          Tom Seipel, Cleveland Browns fan who had wish to watch team clinch playoff birth realized, dies at 39

          7:13 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          Tom Seipel, the Cleveland fan who got to see his team play one final time with the help of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, has died at the age of 39.

          Seipel had been battling kidney cancer. His friend posted the news to Seipel's Instagram account.

          During the final week of the regular season, Seipel left hospice to see the Browns clinch their first playoff berth since 2002 with a victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. Seipel watched the game in a suite at FirstEnergy Stadium provided by Mayfield's wife, Emily.

          "You're extremely inspirational," Mayfield said in a video sent to Seipel at the time.

          The Mayfields also met Seipel after the game.

          On Saturday, Mayfield tweeted: "Rest In Peace Tom. Your pure heart will never be forgotten."