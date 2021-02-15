The Washington Football Team hired Chris Polian on Monday, adding another experienced voice to its revamped front office. Polian, the third former general manager Washington has added this offseason, will serve as the director of pro personnel.

Polian filled a similar role with Jacksonville from 2013 to '19; he was out of the NFL last season. Polian served as a general manager with the Indianapolis Colts from 2009 to '11. His father, Bill, made the Hall of Fame for his work as an NFL general manager.

Washington recently promoted its former director of pro personnel, Eric Stokes, to senior director of player personnel.

Last month, Washington hired Martin Mayhew to be its new general manager, a job he once held with the Detroit Lions. It also hired Marty Hurney, who held that title with the Carolina Panthers, to be its new senior vice president of player personnel.

Polian first entered the NFL in 1994 as a personnel assistant with Carolina, and has been a director of pro scouting, an assistant general manager and a director of football operations during his career. He also has experience working with the salary cap, which was another factor in the decision to hire him.

He has not worked with Mayhew, Hurney or Washington coach Ron Rivera in the past.

Last month, Washington allowed its former director of player personnel, Kyle Smith, to take a similar job with the Atlanta Falcons. It also parted ways with assistant director of pro scouting/advance coordinator Jeff Scott, national scout Cole Spencer and personnel coordinator/pro scout Brian Zeches.