The Carolina Panthers are releasing two-time Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Short, the Panthers' best defensive player, has played in a combined five games over the past two seasons, as both his 2019 and 2020 campaigns were cut short by season-ending shoulder surgeries.

He was heading into the final year of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed in 2017 after having 23.5 sacks during a three-year span. He has since had only three sacks, all in 2018, when he started 14 games.

Short was set to count $20.8 million against this year's cap, but by releasing him the Panthers can save $14.5 million.

Information from ESPN's David Newton was used in this report.