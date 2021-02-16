Trevor Lawrence voices his excitement to learn new systems in the NFL. (0:47)

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence underwent surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder Tuesday in California.

Lawrence, widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 draft, can start throwing in four to six weeks and is expected to be ready for training camp, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The procedure, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, was to repair damage to the labrum in his left shoulder.

NFL Network first reported the news that Lawrence's surgery was completed.

Lawrence threw for NFL teams last Friday, moving up his pro day because of the surgery.

He measured 6-foot-5 5/8 and 213 pounds with 10-inch hands, 34½-inch arms, and a 78¼-inch wingspan.