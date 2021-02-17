Bart Scott says Deshaun Watson's veteran presence could benefit the Jaguars in the event Urban Meyer decides to give up the No. 1 overall pick for him. (1:12)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars are going teal.

The team on Wednesday announced that it's switching from black to teal as its primary home uniform color, which was a big part of the uniform during the franchise's success during its early years.

"We've heard the fans loud and clear," head equipment manager Jimmy Luck said in a statement. "As the only team in the NFL that wears teal, we know what this color means to our organization, the 904 and our entire fanbase. Teal inspires great memories of some of our franchise's greatest moments. Making the switch to teal as our primary uniform color allows us to celebrate that history while kicking off a new era of Jaguars football."

Per the team, the Jaguars have a 64-50 record (60-42 in home games) while wearing teal jerseys, which includes a victory in their first appearance on Monday Night Football as well as one of the greatest moments in franchise history: The 62-7 playoff victory over the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 15, 2000, which turned out to be the final game for both quarterback Dan Marino and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Jaguars unofficially announced the color change on Twitter on Tuesday by sending out a series of tweets in which the first letter of each tweet spelled out "teal is primary."

The team then tweeted that Twitter figured out its "cryptic message" and that the team would make teal the primary color if that tweet got 21,000 retweets. The tweet had 23,000 retweets as of 11:30 am ET Wednesday.

The team put out a hype video on Twitter on Wednesday that featured defensive end Josh Allen.

The color change is part of a rebranding of a franchise that has been one of the league's worst over the last decade. The Jaguars have lost 10 or more games in nine of the past 10 seasons and went a franchise-worst 1-15 in 2020, which resulted in general manager Dave Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone being fired.

Owner Shad Khan hired former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, and the Jaguars have the first pick in the upcoming NFL draft. The team is expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.