The family of late wide receiver Vincent Jackson has told detectives they believe he suffered from chronic alcoholism and concussions, the Hillsborough County (Florida) Sheriff's Office said in a statement Wednesday.

Jackson, 38, was found dead in a Florida hotel room Monday and his death is being investigated by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office alongside the sheriff's office.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in its statement that it could take several weeks before it is determined what led to Jackson's death, adding, "... the exact cause and manner of Mr. Jackson's death will not be certain until his autopsy, among other reports, is complete."

ESPN has attempted to contact Jackson's family for comment.

According to staff Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida, Jackson, who is a South Tampa resident, checked into the hotel on Jan. 11 and had been staying in a room since that date.

Jackson last played in the NFL in 2016 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team with which he spent the final five seasons of his career. He is ranked fourth in franchise history with 4,326 receiving yards and 10th with 268 receptions.

He played his first seven seasons with the Chargers, who selected him in the second round (61st overall) of the 2005 draft. He is tied for eighth in franchise history for touchdown receptions (37) and is 10th in receiving yards (4,754).