In moves that free up $10.75 million in salary-cap space, the Atlanta Falcons have released starting cornerback Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Allen is coming off his sixth season with the Falcons after being selected in the fifth round of the 2014 draft. He had two interceptions, five passes defended and 25 tackles last season. Overall, he has 11 career interceptions.

Bailey, a third-round pick in 2011 who played his first eight NFL seasons with the Chiefs, had 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season for the Falcons. Overall, he has 22 career sacks.