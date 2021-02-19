The Carolina Panthers have informed starting safety Tre Boston on Friday that they are releasing him, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Boston, 28, was third on the Panthers with 95 tackles last season. He also had an interception, a sack and two fumble recoveries.

Boston has played seven seasons with the Panthers, Chargers and Cardinals, recording 429 tackles with 15 interceptions.

The Panthers also informed defensive end Stephen Weatherly and punter Michael Palardy of their releases, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.