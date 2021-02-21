        <
        >

          Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, fiancee Brittany Matthews announce birth of first child

          5:50 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
            Follow on Twitter

          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews announced the birth of their first child on social media Sunday. Sterling Skye Mahomes, a 6-pound, 11-ounce girl, was born on Saturday.

          Mahomes said the day after the Kansas City Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers one of his offseason goals was to continue to make plans for fatherhood.

          "I've got to work on becoming a better dad even though I haven't become one yet," Mahomes said at the time.