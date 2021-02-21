KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews announced the birth of their first child on social media Sunday. Sterling Skye Mahomes, a 6-pound, 11-ounce girl, was born on Saturday.

Mahomes said the day after the Kansas City Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers one of his offseason goals was to continue to make plans for fatherhood.

"I've got to work on becoming a better dad even though I haven't become one yet," Mahomes said at the time.