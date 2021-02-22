PITTSBURGH -- Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, sources told ESPN.

Tomlin, 48, was diagnosed last week. The Steelers could not confirm the head coach's diagnosis but said members of the coaching staff and personnel were sent home from the facility last week after a couple of positives came up in routine testing.

Tomlin, who is set to enter his 15th season at the helm of the organization, is in good health, a source said.

The virus also affected the Steelers' coaching staff during the season with then-quarterbacks coach Matt Canada and special-teams coordinator Danny Smith missing time due to COVID-19 protocols.

NFL Network first reported news of Tomlin's diagnosis.