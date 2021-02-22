Ryan Clark says the fact that the Colts were the only team bidding for Carson Wentz shows that teams don't believe he's an elite talent. (0:51)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Evidently no amount of money will get quarterback Carson Wentz his No. 11 jersey with his new team, the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts second-year receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who currently wears No. 11, says he has talked to Wentz about the number, and the answer is no on a possible switch.

"I am number 11," Pittman Jr. told TMZ Sports. "... I don't think there's any deal that is gonna be done."

It's not uncommon for players on new teams to try and buy their preferred jersey number for a large amount of money from one of their teammates.

The Colts agreed to acquire Wentz to be their new starting quarterback from the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2021 third-round pick and 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-round pick on Feb. 18.

Wentz wore No. 11 while at North Dakota State University and during his first five years with the Eagles.

"Yeah, so I spoke to [Carson] and he was just seeing how locked in I was to No. 11, and I told him I was locked in -- and he was like, 'That's cool, bro, because I'm probably gonna switch anyway,'" Pittman Jr. told TMZ Sports. "... He asked me very respectfully, and I just appreciated him for that. I think he's a great dude, because lots of guys with his status, they would come in and demand and stuff like that."

Pittman Jr. wore No. 86 in college at USC, but switched to No. 11 after being drafted by the Colts.