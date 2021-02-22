HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kemah Siverand, who was signed by the team to a futures contract last month after spending the second half of the 2020 season on the practice squad, was arrested early Saturday after a street racing incident in Houston, police announced Monday.

Officers stopped three of the five drivers, and Siverand, 24, was one of three drivers arrested. According to the Houston Police Department, Siverand was charged with felony evading arrest after he "initially stopped for officers, then continued to drive another mile before stopping."

The Raiders did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Siverand, who was an undrafted rookie from Oklahoma State, was waived by the Seattle Seahawks in August after he was caught trying to sneak a woman into the team's training camp hotel. She was wearing Seahawks gear in an effort to disguise herself as a player.

The Raiders signed Siverand to their practice squad on October 27 and to a futures contract on Jan. 5.