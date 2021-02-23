HOUSTON -- Owner Janice McNair and the Houston Texans have donated $500,000 to help with the recovery from the winter storm that hit Houston last week.

The donation, made to the Greater Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund, will aid local nonprofits to "target the unmet needs of families who need additional help to recover, including assistance with plumbing and home repairs, temporary housing and other basic issues."

Winter Storm Uri left a significant number of people in Houston and other areas of Texas without power and water. Some are still without power, and many had pipes burst because of the freezing temperatures.

"We are happy to lend a helping hand to our fellow neighbors during challenging times like these," McNair said in a statement. "I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to Mayor Turner and Judge Hidalgo for their leadership of the relief fund and including us in the recovery efforts. This city is full of strong and resilient people who will benefit greatly from these funds."

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair was also named to the Greater Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund Advisory Board, which will oversee and administer the grant distribution process.