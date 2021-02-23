NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Nearly a week after being put on notice by the team's general manager, Tennessee Titans 2020 first-round NFL draft pick Isaiah Wilson wrote on Twitter on Monday night that he is "done with football as a Titan" before deleting the tweet soon after.

Wilson was the 29th overall selection in April's draft but played only four snaps in his rookie season, which culminated in him being placed on the non-football injury list in December. Before that, Wilson found himself on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice last year, during training camp and in October.

The rookie right tackle also had a couple of run-ins with the law. The first incident came when Tennessee State University police broke up an off-campus party that Wilson had attended during training camp. In their report, the police documented that Wilson went to the second-floor balcony, where he appeared to briefly consider jumping. He received a trespass warning.

The second incident occurred when Wilson was arrested and charged with a DUI in September when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a concrete wall.

Titans GM Jon Robinson addressed Wilson's status during a virtual news conference on Tuesday, telling reporters he had not spoken to Wilson since putting him on the NFI list and suggesting that Wilson "makes a determination on whether he wants to do what it takes to play pro football."

The Titans signed Wilson to a four-year, $11.6 million contract in August. Tennessee would have a $5.4 million salary-cap charge if it releases him.

Wilson's agency did not respond to a request for comment when contacted by ESPN on Monday night.