TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is undergoing a surgical procedure on his left knee Wednesday, he posted on social media.

The three-time Pro Bowler posted news of the procedure, which was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET, on his Instagram story.

In July, Pierre-Paul underwent arthroscopic surgery on the same knee to clean up cartilage that was causing discomfort.

He was on the injury report throughout the 2020 season with the knee injury, even missing a practice leading up to the Super Bowl, but did not miss a game.

He finished the 2020 season with a team-leading 9.5 sacks and a career-high 4 forced fumbles, with 2 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries. His two sacks played a key role in defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.