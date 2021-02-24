Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is donating $7,815, the amount he was fined for taunting the Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill in Super Bowl LV, to support the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Youth Leadership Program at Tampa's Young Middle Magnet School.

The Buccaneers Foundation, in turn, is matching his donation, making the donation $15,630 total to the school.

"Since it got a lot of media attention, it was out there and I wanted to just spin it in a way to make it positive," Winfield told the team's website.

Winfield has been a mentor to students through the program, part of the Buccaneers' social justice initiative. After Winfield was fined, fans asked if they could pay the fine but he is encouraging them to donate to the school instead.

"Our district is deeply appreciative, not only for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but also Antoine Winfield, Jr. for this monetary donation that will make a strong impact at Young Middle Magnet," superintendent Addison Davis said, according to the team's website. "Taking an unfortunate situation and turning it into a positive one is the measure of a true champion, and a wonderful example for our students and entire community."

Antoine Winfield Jr. was fined $7,815 for this taunting penalty in Super Bowl LV but is donating the same amount to Tampa's Young Middle School "to spin it in a way to make it positive." Brett Carlsen for ESPN

Winfield received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for making a peace sign in Hill's face as the Chiefs receiver was getting up off the field in the fourth quarter with the Buccaneers comfortably ahead.

After the Buccaneers' 31-9 victory, Winfield told reporters he was only returning the favor to Hill, who he said made a similar gesture to him during the regular season in a game the Chiefs won 27-24. Hill scored three touchdowns and had 269 yards receiving on 13 receptions in that game but was held to seven catches, 73 yards and no touchdowns in the Super Bowl.

"The taunting, man it's something I had to do. When we played them earlier, Hill went off on us. He backflipped right in front of my face and gave me the peace sign. So, it was only right that I gave him the peace sign right back to him. It felt amazing to be able to do that," he told reporters.

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.