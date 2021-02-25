Stephen A. Smith gets fired up over the possibility of J.J. Watt joining the Browns rather than his brothers, T.J. and Derek Watt, on the Steelers. (2:20)

Free-agent defensive lineman J.J. Watt has received contract offers from multiple teams, league sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Multiple sources told Russini that the most lucrative offer Watt currently has on the table is believed to be worth between $15 million and $16 million.

The Browns are among the teams interested in Watt, according to ESPN and multiple reports, but it was not clear as of Thursday morning whether Cleveland has submitted an offer to the five-time Pro Bowler. Cleveland.com reported last week that Watt had some mutual interest in signing with the Browns.

The Texans released Watt earlier this month, ending the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year's decade-long run in Houston.

At the time of his release, sources told ESPN that approximately a dozen teams -- including the Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills -- had already expressed interest in Watt.

Watt, who turns 32 next month, finished last season with five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He ranked 15th out of 119 qualified pass-rushers in pass rush win rate in 2020, according to ESPN Stats & Information, and ended his Texans career as the franchise's all-time leader with 101 career sacks.