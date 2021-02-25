Mina Kimes breaks down whether Russell Wilson and the Seahawks could part ways in the near future. (1:41)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Rodgers said Wilson has told the Seahawks that he wants to play in Seattle but if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

Wilson, 32, expressed frustration after the season over all the hits he has taken and stated his desire for more say in the team's personnel decisions.

The Seahawks, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler earlier this month, made it clear to suitors that Wilson would not be dealt. Trading Wilson before June 1 would trigger $39 million in dead-money charges against Seattle's 2021 salary cap.

Wilson has three years left on the four-year, $140 million extension he signed in April 2019. That includes a no-trade clause that Wilson would have to waive in order to be traded.

Rodgers' comments to ESPN come after a report by The Athletic on Thursday detailing Wilson's continued frustration with the Seahawks.

Wilson has been sacked 394 times in 144 regular-season games, including 47 in 2020. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, that's the most in a player's first nine seasons since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.