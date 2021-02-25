NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have waived wide receiver Adam Humphries in a move that saves about $4.47 million in cap space, it was announced Thursday.

Humphries finished with 23 receptions for 228 yards and two touchdowns in seven games last season. The sixth-year receiver missed four games last season after a vicious hit by Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates in Week 8 resulted in a concussion.

The Titans signed Humphries to a four-year, $36 million contract in 2019 after he posted 76 receptions for 816 yards and five touchdowns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. In 19 games with the Titans, Humphries caught 60 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns.

In corresponding moves, the Titans agreed to terms with DL Jullian Taylor on a contract. The team also waived WR/DB Chris Milton and CB Breon Borders.