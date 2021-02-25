Representatives for Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown have started exploring trade possibilities as he eyes a full-time role at left tackle, a source told ESPN on Thursday.

The Ravens are aware of those plans, the source said, as they value the three-year starter and Pro Bowler but are open to discussions about his future.

Baltimore drafted Brown in 2018 to play right tackle opposite left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was signed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension in October. When Stanley suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle in Week 8 of last season, Brown acquitted himself well at left tackle over the final 10 regular-season and playoff games, posting a solid 76.4 Pro Football Focus grade on his way to a second consecutive Pro Bowl.

Brown made clear his feelings in late September with a simple tweet: "I'm a LEFT tackle."

The 6-foot-8 Brown is a former third-round pick set to hit free agency in 2022.

The Ravens are known to be aggressive on the trade market. They acquired defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue via deals with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings over the last year.