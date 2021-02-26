TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray donated 60,000 meals to the North Texas Food Bank after the state experienced crippling winter weather last week.

Murray, who's from the Dallas area, experienced the effects of the storm first-hand. His power went in and out and he didn't have hot water, he told the Arizona Republic.

The 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year reached out to the food bank and asked how he could help those in need. Murray called helping those in need a "no brainer."

"It means the world being able to give back," Murray said. "It's really bigger than anything that I could do. Obviously, sports is my thing, football is my thing, but I think I have a bigger purpose."

The North Texas Food Bank "distributes donated and purchased foods through a network of more than 200 partner agencies in 13 counties," according to its website.

The food bank's services were in demand in the North Texas region as most of the state's power grid and water systems failed, affecting millions of people throughout Texas.

"I don't wish that on anybody," Murray said. "It's okay during the morning time, or when it's sunny outside. But once it gets dark, and you don't have any power, it's just a dark feeling, man.

"It helped out [being] with my family. But even then, you're just kind of stuck out in the cold, freezing temperatures and snowing outside, but can't go anywhere. So it's a tough situation."