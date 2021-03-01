Jodie Foster thanked Aaron Rodgers in her Golden Globes acceptance speech

Jodie Foster won a Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in the legal drama "The Mauritanian," in which she plays the lawyer of a man imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay. Now, Foster winning an award isn't unusual -- she's an actress and director with an incredible career that has spanned decades. She starred in "Taxi Driver," "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Contact," and has directed episodes of "Black Mirror" and "House of Cards." Her trophy case is pretty full.

No, what's unusual is that she thanked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during her acceptance speech.

�� JODIE FOSTER JUST THANKED AARON RODGERS �� - Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 1, 2021

Jodie Foster wins the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/UZlX7q7lu3 - Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Now, upon further review, there are at least two connections here. One, Shailene Woodley, who is engaged to Rodgers, is one of Foster's co-stars. Two, Jodie Foster is a huge Packers fan -- and Rodgers thanked her during his NFL MVP acceptance speech earlier this month.

Aaron Rodgers' MVP acceptance speech (via @NFL) and yes he spoke the words "engaged" and "fiancée" pic.twitter.com/seRHmnPCr8 - Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 7, 2021

Following her win Sunday night, Foster clarified that she did not introduce Woodley and Rodgers, but was not shy about being a Packers fan.

"I have never met Aaron Rodgers, but it is possible that I do like to talk about how much I love the Green Bay Packers," Foster said in virtual backstage comments. "Sometimes I can talk a little bit too much about that, so of course Shailene was very aware of my enthusiasm for the team."

Foster was coy when previously addressing Rodgers' thanking her on a recent episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" She told Kimmel she would thank Rodgers the next time she got a chance. Well, she got a chance and kept her promise.

Reporting from The Associated Press was used in this story.