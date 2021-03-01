Take a look back at J.J. Watt's stellar 10 seasons with the Texans. (1:47)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Free-agent pass-rusher J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Monday.

Terms were not disclosed, but a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the deal is worth $31 million and includes $23 million guaranteed.

Before the Cardinals announced the agreement, Watt broke the news by sharing a photo on Twitter:

Watt, 31, was released by the Houston Texans, who granted his request on Feb. 12, ending his 10-year run with the franchise.

Four days later, Watt's former Texans teammate and current Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins posted a photo of himself and Watt photoshopped in a Cardinals uniform on Instagram with the caption: "Let's finish what we started..."

Watt will reunite with Vance Joseph, the Cardinals' defensive coordinator, who was the Texans' defensive backs coach during Watt's first three seasons in Houston.

In Arizona, Watt will be paired with fellow pass-rusher Chandler Jones, who leads the NFL in sacks since he was drafted in the first round in 2012 with 97. Second during that span is Watt with 95.5.

In 2020, Watt ranked 15th out of 119 qualified pass-rushers in pass rush win rate, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He finished the season with five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception he returned for a touchdown. He's been plagued with injuries recently, having played just 16 games in a season twice since 2015.

Watt was drafted by the Texans in 2011 with the No. 11 pick and became the face of the franchise, winning three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards from 2012 to '15. Watt is one of three players to win that award three times.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time first-team All-Pro, Watt was by far the most productive pass-rusher in Texans history, with 101 career sacks.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.