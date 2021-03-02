New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara is living his best life in Montana

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara had a pretty great season, racking up 1688 yards and 21 touchdowns between his rushing and receiving duties. Work like that deserves some kind of vacation, and Kamara has apparently chosen the great state of Montana for his rest and relaxation time this offseason. It's a far cry from the Big Easy, but between the fresh air and open skies, we can see how the Last Best Place would be pretty great.

As you can see from his tweets, it was apparently a very good choice.

Ok so I been breathing Montana air for a few hours.. and I juhh wanna say. I bought a house. I live in Montana now. Leave me alone. - Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) March 1, 2021

Learning how to snowboard has apparently been the source of much of Kamara's good times ...

Aite so basically.... don't invite me nowhere unless there's snow there. And don't talk to me unless you live in Montana 😂😂 nahh but really, day 1 and i already got an x games invite 🤷🏾‍♂️🏂 pic.twitter.com/YJFNDWmYBl - Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) March 2, 2021

... even if things occasionally don't go according to plan.

Y'all wanna see me bust my ass?! 😭😂 - Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) March 2, 2021

Then I said you know what... I am cute... but then God said sit yo stupid ass down 😭😂😂😂🏂 pic.twitter.com/CUGJaazvOt - Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) March 2, 2021

He wasn't even sweating Saints coach Sean Payton potentially taking issue with him falling on the slopes.

Watch it 🥲 - Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) March 2, 2021

And hey, compared to some of the hits RBs take in the NFL, this seems like nothing.

Seems like Kamara found his little slice of heaven on the slopes of Montana. Lucky guy!