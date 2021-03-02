        <
          New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara is living his best life in Montana

          Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
          9:08 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara had a pretty great season, racking up 1688 yards and 21 touchdowns between his rushing and receiving duties. Work like that deserves some kind of vacation, and Kamara has apparently chosen the great state of Montana for his rest and relaxation time this offseason. It's a far cry from the Big Easy, but between the fresh air and open skies, we can see how the Last Best Place would be pretty great.

          As you can see from his tweets, it was apparently a very good choice.

          Learning how to snowboard has apparently been the source of much of Kamara's good times ...

          ... even if things occasionally don't go according to plan.

          He wasn't even sweating Saints coach Sean Payton potentially taking issue with him falling on the slopes.

          And hey, compared to some of the hits RBs take in the NFL, this seems like nothing.

          Seems like Kamara found his little slice of heaven on the slopes of Montana. Lucky guy!