DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins are moving on from linebacker Kyle Van Noy just one year after he signed a four-year, $51 million deal in free agency.

Van Noy released a statement Tuesday afternoon through NFL Network that he was informed of his release and was "surprised and disappointed" with the Dolphins' decision. He mentioned he gave his all to Miami in his one season there as a captain and fought through a painful hip injury.

Van Noy, 29, has not officially been released yet while the team explores the trade market, a source told ESPN, although if a trade isn't found his release will happen in the coming days. Van Noy's departure will save Miami $9.75 million in cap space, raising their total to more than $36 million.

Talks have been ongoing for days about Van Noy, and a source told ESPN that the Dolphins discussed a pay cut scenario with his representatives. That isn't happening.

Van Noy has a $12.5 million salary in 2021 that was guaranteed for injury only, so the Dolphins would save that full amount and leave $4.125 million in dead cap on the books. His deal will end up being for one year, $15 million in Miami.

There has already been some player interest in the news, with New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty tweeting at Van Noy, suggesting he return back home to Foxborough, where he spent the previous four seasons before signing with the Dolphins.

Van Noy, who played both inside linebacker and edge rusher for the Dolphins, had 69 tackles and six sacks in an up-and-down 2020 season.

Second-year linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who burst onto the scene for Miami, notching 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, should assume a larger role in place of Van Noy.

The Dolphins are also likely to explore both free agency and the draft for versatile linebackers and edge rushers to help what was the NFL's No. 6-ranked defense last season.