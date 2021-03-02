Trevor Lawrence, the former star Clemson quarterback and projected No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL draft, says rehab from surgery last month on his left (non-throwing) shoulder is going better than he expected.

"As you know, this is really the first serious thing that I've dealt with, but I'm doing great," Lawrence told ESPN's Stephania Bell on Tuesday. "I actually feel way better than I thought I would at this point."

Lawrence had surgery Feb. 16 to repair damage to the labrum in his left shoulder. The procedure was performed by renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Lawrence has remained in California since the surgery, rehabbing the shoulder at MOTUS Specialists Physical Therapy in Orange County.

His physical therapist, Drew Morcos, told Bell that the focus of Lawrence's rehab right now is working within pain-free ranges of motion and strengthening the scapular (shoulder blade) muscles along with the core.

According to Morcos, the star QB is expected to remain in a brace for about two more weeks and if the rehab goes as planned, to begin throwing in about six to eight weeks, likely with a modified version, such as throwing from his knees.

The Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft on April 29, and both Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay of ESPN project Jacksonville as taking Lawrence with the top selection.

Lawrence threw for NFL teams last month, moving up his pro day because of the surgery. He measured 6-foot-5 5/8 and 213 pounds with 10-inch hands, 34½-inch arms, and a 78¼-inch wingspan.