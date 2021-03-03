FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- In a cost-cutting move, the New York Jets on Tuesday released veteran defensive end Henry Anderson, who started 24 games for them over the past three seasons.

By cutting Anderson, who carried a $9.5 million cap charge, the Jets will save $8.2 million -- the amount of his nonguaranteed base salary. The remaining $1.3 million will remain as a "dead" charge.

This gives the Jets more than $75 million in cap space as they prepare for free agency.

Anderson, 29, was a key player in their defensive-line rotation. In 2019 and '20, he played more snaps (942) than every Jets lineman except Quinnen Williams. The Jets can absorb the loss because the defensive line is one of the few areas where their depth is solid.

The Jets made a shrewd trade to acquire Anderson during the 2018 draft, sending a seventh-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts. He flourished in New York, recording a career-high seven sacks in the final year of his rookie contract.

Anderson parlayed his big year into a three-year, $25.2 million contract, with $17 million in guarantees over the first two years. Since the contract, his sack production dropped dramatically -- only 1.5 over the past 29 games. He played every game in 2020, finishing with 42 total tackles.

Anderson recorded the third-highest run-stuff percentage among defensive players with at least 500 snaps, according to NFL NextGen Stats.