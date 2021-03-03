TAMPA, Fla. -- In his first interview since the memorable Lombardi Trophy toss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl boat parade last month, quarterback Tom Brady said on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that he "doesn't remember that quite as well" as everyone else who witnessed the viral video.

The candid Brady also indicated he wasn't concerned about the potential consequences of losing the NFL's most coveted trophy in the waters of the Hillsborough River, which runs through downtown Tampa and feeds into Tampa Bay.

"First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. It was not a thought. It was, 'This seems really fun to do,'" a laughing Brady said during Tuesday night's show. "Not to mention, when you get your hands on one of those trophies, there's a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom. ... I found out later, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet. I'm so happy that [tight end] Cam [Brate caught it)]."

Team sources told ESPN that, had the stunt gone awry, the Bucs would have ordered a replacement.

Brady also revealed that, like so many others, he feels his daughter, Vivi, might have been the best part of the video clip. Just before Brady heaved the trophy from his yacht to an adjacent boat, she was heard shouting, "Daddy no!"

"That's my little 8-year-old daughter," Brady said. "Who could imagine that an 8-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody in that whole area? I mean, she's the voice of reason. Go figure."

Brady also was asked whether it was sea legs or too much avocado tequila that made him shaky coming off the boat, turning him into an instant meme that's since found its way onto T-shirts.

"A little of both," he told Corden. "It was definitely a moment of celebration. I'm happy I'm on land at that point. Absolutely.

"I'm happy I'm being surrounded by my fellow quarterback Griff [Ryan Griffin] at the right place at the right time. Who could have a friend better than that? Making sure I was just so comfortable walking off the boat like that."

At the end of the interview, Corden asked the 43-year-old Brady, who is a year older than Corden, if it's possible he could ever be drafted to play in the NFL.

"Being completely honest, you have zero chance. Zero," Brady said. "I think you're so talented. I mean, you can't be great at everything."

Corden then replied: "OK, I might not make Tampa, but I could play for the Jets?"

Brady responded: "You might be able to play for the Jets. You're right about that."