METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a two-year deal with special-teams standout and backup safety J.T. Gray, a source confirmed.

Gray, who was named second-team All Pro in 2019, was scheduled to be a restricted free agent after originally signing as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2018. News of his deal was first reported by NFL Network.

The Saints' special-teams units have been a huge part of their success during their current run of four straight NFC South titles. But many of their core special-teams players are unrestricted free agents this year, including Craig Robertson, Justin Hardee and Dwayne Washington.

The Saints will be severely restricted by the NFL's reduced salary cap this year. They will need to carve out a projected $60-70 million in cap space over the next two weeks through player releases, contract restructures and extensions, among other avenues.