One of the top pass-rushers in free agency is getting healthier.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who tore his ACL on Dec. 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, told ESPN he plans to be a full participant in an NFL training camp based on positive feedback from his doctors.

Dupree has been rehabbing diligently since the injury, and the Steelers have been pleased with his progress. Nearly two weeks ahead of when free agency begins on March 17, Dupree has kept in communication with the Steelers, who would like to bring Dupree back but have a $15.5 million salary-cap deficit. The expectation is they will at least stay involved with Dupree as free agency approaches, even if they can't meet his market.

Dupree's potential new team can determine how much they may want to limit him in camp, but his plan is to be fully available.

He played on a $15.8 million franchise tag in 2020, and a second tag would cost Pittsburgh $18.9 million.

Dupree had 8 sacks, 31 combined tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits last season before his injury.

He hit his stride with 11.5 sacks during the 2019 season, which marked his healthiest season since being taken by the Steelers out of Kentucky in the first round of the 2015 draft.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.