KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman announced his retirement from football on Thursday.

"Kansas City, thanks for all the memories,'' Sherman said in a video he posted to Twitter. "It's been a great run: eight years, Super Bowls. But it's on to the next chapter.''

Sherman, 32, played eight seasons for the Chiefs, mostly on special teams. Occasionally, the Chiefs would get him the ball, and he often delivered. He rushed for 73 yards, caught 53 passes and scored five touchdowns.

Sherman was selected in 2018 to play in the Pro Bowl.

He joined the Chiefs in 2013 in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, for whom he played two seasons.