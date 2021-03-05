BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills and safety Micah Hyde have agreed to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Friday, keeping him in Buffalo through the 2023 season.

The two-year extension is worth $19.25 million, the NFL Network reported.

A Pro Bowler in 2017, Hyde is among the leaders on the Bills' defense, and forms one of the league's top safety duos alongside Jordan Poyer.

Hyde was scheduled to become a free agent after the 2021 season. Now he, Poyer and cornerback Tre'Davious White are signed through at least the 2022 season.

Since joining the Bills from the Green Bay Packers in 2017, Hyde is the Bills' third-leading tackler with 282 combined tackles and ranks third with nine interceptions and 25 passes defended. He finished with 70 tackles and an interception in 2020.

Bills GM Brandon Beane foreshadowed an extension during his end-of-season press conference, proclaiming his fanship of Hyde.

"I didn't see any drop off from Micah this year, so I can't say I think he's declining or anything like that," Beane said. "I'm a big fan of Micah Hyde, just what he brings not only on the field but in our building. You guys feel me. One of the most positive personalities to be around and just a super competitive guy. You wouldn't feel that when you're just talking to him in an interview. He probably doesn't feel competitive in a one-on-one conversation.

"But when he's on that field, he's one of the most competitive guys and that's what you love about him. I think he still definitely will play for years in this league if he wants to."