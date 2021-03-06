HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have signed former Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Britt, who did not play during the 2020 season after Seattle released him in April, indicated he is Houston-bound in an Instagram post.

"I'M BACK!" Britt wrote in his post.

Britt, 29, was a second-round pick in 2014. He tore his ACL in October 2019, but before that injury he had missed only one game in his first five seasons.

Last week, Houston cut center Nick Martin, a second-round pick in 2016, saving $6.25 million.