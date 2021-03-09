        <
        >

          Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gets congratulations from other players after his big new contract

          play
          Dak Prescott, Cowboys agree to deal (2:09)

          Ed Werder reports on QB Dak Prescott reaching a new deal to remain with the Cowboys. (2:09)

          7:35 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Dak Prescott is getting paid by the Dallas Cowboys.

          The star quarterback reached a four-year, $160 million deal to stay with the Cowboys on Monday, a source told Adam Schefter, putting to rest months of speculation about where he would end up in the 2021 season. The contract has $126 million in guaranteed money, and Prescott received a $66 million signing bonus, which would be the most in NFL history. Though he is coming off a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle from a Week 5 win, Prescott, who will turn 28 in July, has been predicted to make a full recovery.

          Athletes from around the sports world sent congratulations to Prescott after hearing the news.