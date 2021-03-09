Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gets congratulations from other players after his big new contract

Ed Werder reports on QB Dak Prescott reaching a new deal to remain with the Cowboys. (2:09)

Dak Prescott is getting paid by the Dallas Cowboys.

The star quarterback reached a four-year, $160 million deal to stay with the Cowboys on Monday, a source told Adam Schefter, putting to rest months of speculation about where he would end up in the 2021 season. The contract has $126 million in guaranteed money, and Prescott received a $66 million signing bonus, which would be the most in NFL history. Though he is coming off a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle from a Week 5 win, Prescott, who will turn 28 in July, has been predicted to make a full recovery.

Athletes from around the sports world sent congratulations to Prescott after hearing the news.

When your little brother gets the call. Let's go @dak time to win the @dallascowboys a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/PzlCKejTe5 — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) March 8, 2021

Hype for #4️⃣ @dak you did that my boy! 💰💰 — Antwaun Woods Sr. (@AntwaunWoods_) March 9, 2021

@dak Congrats & McDonald's on you don't ignore my dm, diet is important‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 9, 2021

The Dak situation started to remind me whenever we let Demarco walk in 15... me personally I knew our chances of having a chance to win the super bowl was gone.. it wasn't the catch it was Demarco leaving the team which made me feel hopeless Smart decision @dallascowboys .... — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 9, 2021

It's always earned.. nobody just giving out free money lol.. Congrats @dak https://t.co/5d6DIXz9Hn — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 9, 2021

Congrats to @dak and the best agent in the biz Todd France! 🙌🏽 — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) March 9, 2021

I'm not a contract specialist but I feel like Dak got a much better deal than Mahomes 👀.



-$75M in year 1

-$66M GTD at signing.

-No Trade, No Tag.

-Back at the table at age 31 at the latest. — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) March 9, 2021

The answer to the question "Should Dak take a pay cut?" has and always will be pic.twitter.com/XxSrDREvqj — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 9, 2021