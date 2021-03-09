Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gets congratulations from other players after his big new contract

Dak Prescott is getting paid by the Dallas Cowboys.
The star quarterback reached a four-year, $160 million deal to stay with the Cowboys on Monday, a source told Adam Schefter, putting to rest months of speculation about where he would end up in the 2021 season. The contract has $126 million in guaranteed money, and Prescott received a $66 million signing bonus, which would be the most in NFL history. Though he is coming off a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle from a Week 5 win, Prescott, who will turn 28 in July, has been predicted to make a full recovery.
Athletes from around the sports world sent congratulations to Prescott after hearing the news.
When your little brother gets the call. Let's go @dak time to win the @dallascowboys a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/PzlCKejTe5— Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) March 8, 2021
Congrats @dak ... go finish what you started 👊🏾 #CowboysNation— D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) March 9, 2021
Hype for #4️⃣ @dak you did that my boy! 💰💰— Antwaun Woods Sr. (@AntwaunWoods_) March 9, 2021
@dak Congrats & McDonald's on you don't ignore my dm, diet is important‼️— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 9, 2021
The Dak situation started to remind me whenever we let Demarco walk in 15... me personally I knew our chances of having a chance to win the super bowl was gone.. it wasn't the catch it was Demarco leaving the team which made me feel hopeless Smart decision @dallascowboys ....— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 9, 2021
It's always earned.. nobody just giving out free money lol.. Congrats @dak https://t.co/5d6DIXz9Hn— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 9, 2021
Happy for him! https://t.co/wqevTdCPMT— Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) March 9, 2021
HE'S BAAAAAACCCKKKK 🤘🏿-> @dak— DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) March 8, 2021
Congrats to @dak and the best agent in the biz Todd France! 🙌🏽— Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) March 9, 2021
Get paiddddddd my guy!!!!! @dak 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 congrats!!! https://t.co/mChp1TBNKF— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 9, 2021
I'm not a contract specialist but I feel like Dak got a much better deal than Mahomes 👀.— Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) March 9, 2021
-$75M in year 1
-$66M GTD at signing.
-No Trade, No Tag.
-Back at the table at age 31 at the latest.
The answer to the question "Should Dak take a pay cut?" has and always will be pic.twitter.com/XxSrDREvqj— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 9, 2021
Shout out Dak.— Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) March 9, 2021
March 9, 2021
DAKOTA!!!! 👏🏾 👏🏾 👏🏾 https://t.co/liapufMZKf— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) March 9, 2021