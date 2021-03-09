Washington has placed the franchise tag on right guard Brandon Scherff for a second consecutive year, the team announced Monday night.

Scherff will receive $18.03 million in the 2021 season -- a 20% increase over last season. But Washington still hopes to sign him to a long-term deal. It has until July 15 to do so, and a source described talks so far as amicable.

Scherff, who turned 29 in December, played on the franchise tag last season, earning $15.03 million. He also became the first Washington player to be named first team All-Pro since punter Matt Turk in 1996. Scherff has made four Pro Bowls, including the past two.

Coaches liked how Scherff played inside, but also how well he blocked on the move in the screen game.

But injuries also have been an issue. Scherff hasn't played all 16 games since 2016 and has missed a combined 18 games the past four years. He ended up on injured reserve in 2017 and '18.

Washington selected Scherff with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft, intending to try him at right tackle first. But Washington moved him to right guard early in his first camp and started Morgan Moses at tackle, creating a strong tandem on the right side.

While at Iowa, Scherff was named the Outland Trophy winner in 2014 as the nation's best offensive lineman.