EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants and defensive lineman Leonard Williams are working on a long-term deal as the franchise deadline approaches, sources told ESPN. The deadline is 4 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday.

Both parties would like to get something done, but the franchise tag is the likely option as a placeholder if they don't get there in time. The tag (for the second consecutive year) is a mechanism to make sure that Williams remains a Giant after a career-best season where he finished with 11.5 sacks and 30 quarterbacks hits, good for third in the NFL. His 41 quarterback pressures were seventh among interior defensive linemen, according to NextGen Stats.

Williams, 26, played on the franchise tag last season at $16.126 million. A second tag would come at the cost of 120% of last year's number, or $19.351 million.

The sixth-year lineman has an unresolved grievance with the NFLPA, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported recently. It's a discrepancy over whether he should have been listed as a defensive end or tackle,. If it's the former his 2020 salary would have been $17.8 million. That would make his second tag subsequently worth $21.4 million.

Regardless, especially with the Giants tight against the cap, a long-term deal is the goal with Williams. He is their top priority this offseason.

Williams was their best pass rusher last season by a wide margin, producing more quarterback hits than the rest of the team's defensive linemen combined.

It was quite the turnaround for the former first-round pick of the New York Jets in his first full season with the Giants. He thrived under coach Joe Judge and in the defensive system of coordinator Patrick Graham.

Williams was credited with half a sack the previous season, which he split between the Giants and the Jets. It was the latest in an unspectacular first five years in the NFL after being the sixth overall selection out of USC in the 2015 NFL draft.

The Giants still traded a pair of mid-round draft picks for Williams midway through the 2019 season, just months before he was set to become a free agent. They placed the franchise tag on him last offseason.

Williams proved worth his 2020 salary -- and much more -- as one of the most productive defensive linemen in football. He produced the first double-digit sack season of his career, with his previous high being seven in 2016.

For his career, Williams has totaled 299 tackles and 29 sacks.