The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have informed wide receiver Chris Godwin that he will receive the franchise tag, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A third-round draft pick by the Buccaneers in 2017, Godwin worked his way up to a full-time starting role in the 2019 season, when he reached the Pro Bowl and established himself as one of the league's most consistent wide receivers.

His 74% receiving percentage over the past two seasons is third highest in the NFL behind only the New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas and Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett, and Godwin's 0.5% drop percentage over the past two seasons is among the lowest in the NFL.

Moving inside to coach Bruce Arians' "big slot" receiver role in 2019, Godwin finished that season with 1,333 receiving yards -- third most in the NFL despite missing the final two games with a hamstring injury.

A hamstring injury, concussion and fractured finger forced him to miss four games in 2020, but he finished with four touchdowns in the final three games of the regular season and led the team with 232 receiving yards and a touchdown in the postseason as the Bucs won Super Bowl LV.

Godwin, who turned 25 in February, may not have game-breaking speed, but his consistency as a route runner and his concentration ability on contested catches allow him to shine. Quarterback Tom Brady regards Godwin as having "some of the best hands" he's ever seen.

He has 244 receptions for 3,540 yards and 24 touchdowns in 58 regular-season games in his career.

ESPN's Jenna Laine contributed to this report.