JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars are using the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson, coach Urban Meyer confirmed Tuesday.

"[Offensive line coach] George Warhop feels very strong about his future and the development," Meyer said. "We realize that he has a great future. His ceiling is very high. I've studied him very much. I spent some time with him. We feel that the way this free agency is moving is that left tackle position -- as always, but maybe more now this year, I'm hearing from the guys that have been in the NFL -- this is a tough year for that's left tackle position and we feel just what's out there and with coaching, culture and development, Cam has a lot of talent."

If Robinson signs the tender, he will be paid $14.507 million in 2021, which is the average salary of the NFL's five highest-paid offensive linemen. Robinson made $1.422 million in 2020, which was the final year of his rookie contract.

Meyer said he believes there's a good chance the Jaguars could sign Robinson to a new contract at some point this offseason. "Our intent is to have Cam Robinson play for the Jaguars for a while," he said.

Robinson has started all 47 games in which he has played since the Jaguars drafted him at No. 34 in 2017. Per ESPN Stats & Information, his pass block win rate of 79.9% ranks 75th among all NFL tackles 2017-20.

Robinson started 15 games as a rookie and helped running back Leonard Fournette rush for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns, making Fournette just the third rookie in franchise history to surpass 1,000 yards (Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew were the others). The Jaguars led the NFL in rushing that season for the first time in franchise history as well as giving up a franchise-low 24 sacks.

Robinson suffered a torn left ACL in the second game of the 2018 season. He returned to the lineup in Week 3 of the 2019 season and started 14 games and posted a career-best pass block win rate of 82%, which ranked 57th among tackles. He also won the team's Ed Block Courage Award, which is voted on by players and is given to the player who displays courage and inspiration throughout the season.

Robinson started all 16 games for the Jaguars in 2020 but, in a contract year, his pass block win rate of 79.7% ranked 59th among tackles.