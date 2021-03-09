NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are releasing veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler, his agent, Derek Simpson, told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday.

The seventh-year veteran would have held a $14.2 million cap number for the upcoming season. Releasing Butler clears $10.2 million in cap space.

Butler signed a five-year, $61,250,000 contract with the Titans in 2018 after spending four seasons with the New England Patriots. He had signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Western Alabama.

The two-time Super Bowl champion broke onto the scene when his interception of a Russell Wilson pass in the end zone sealed a Patriots win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. Butler was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2016.

Butler spent three seasons with the Titans. He finished last season with four interceptions (tied for a career high), 14 passes defended and 100 tackles in 16 games. For his career, Butler has 17 interceptions, 5 forced fumbles, 3 sacks and 83 passes defended.

The Titans now have veteran Adoree' Jackson and 2020 second-round pick Kristian Fulton as likely starters at cornerback. Chris Jackson, Breon Borders and Kareem Orr all figure to be depth options.