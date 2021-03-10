Dan Orlovsky and Mike Tannenbaum go back and forth on the Saints' quarterback options heading into the 2021 season. (2:09)

Is Brees the Saints' best option at QB in 2021? (2:09)

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints are releasing veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders after just one season as they continue to trim their massive salary-cap deficit, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sanders, who turns 34 next week, confirmed the move in an Instagram post, saying:

"New Orleans it's been real. Sucks we didn't bring a super bowl to the city which was the goal when I signed but it was a blessing to showcase my talents in front of you guys weekend and week out. #Blessingsoblessings #Imafreeagent #Wheretonext?"

Sanders was due to make $8 million this season, with $2 million guaranteed. The Saints will save at least $4 million against the salary cap by releasing him -- and possibly $6 million if they designate it as a post-June 1 release.

Sanders caught 61 passes for 726 yards and five touchdowns in 14 regular-season games last season. He caught another eight passes for 51 yards in the playoffs.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder has a total of 662 catches for 8,619 yards and 47 touchdowns in an 11-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and the Saints. He has been selected to two Pro Bowls and has appeared in three Super Bowls -- winning a title with the 2015 Broncos.

The Saints now have a big void for a No. 2 receiver alongside Michael Thomas again. The position will rank as one of their top offseason needs, especially since fellow receiver Tre'Quan Smith is heading into the final year of his contract.

New Orleans has now released veterans Sanders, punter Thomas Morstead, tight end Josh Hill and offensive lineman Nick Easton while trimming cap space this offseason. The Saints will likely release linebacker Kwon Alexander as well, since he is due $13.4 million after tearing his Achilles in December.

The Saints began the offseason nearly $100 million over the salary cap and had reduced that number roughly in half as of Wednesday morning after they placed the franchise tag on free-agent safety Marcus Williams.