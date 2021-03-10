NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans announced that they have released veteran safety Kenny Vaccaro on Wednesday in a move that saves the team $3.9 million in cap space.

Vaccaro, who turned 30 in February, finished with 83 tackles (6 for a loss) and a sack in 2020.

The team also officially announced cornerback Malcolm Butler's release. Butler's agent had announced Tuesday that his client was being released. Butler thanked the Titans and their fans in a statement posted Wednesday on Twitter.

Vaccaro signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Titans in 2018 during training camp. He quickly became one of the team leaders, posting 58 tackles, two sacks and an interception that season. Vaccaro's fourth-quarter interception helped seal the Titans' victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round of the playoffs, which sent Tennessee to the AFC Championship Game.

Third-year safety Amani Hooker will slide into the starting lineup alongside veteran defensive back Kevin Byard. The Titans will also have Dane Cruickshank as an option when they go to three-safety personnel packages.

Vaccaro, a veteran of eight seasons, was the 15th overall pick in the 2013 draft by the New Orleans Saints and spent his first five NFL seasons with the team. He has 10 interceptions, 44 passes defended, 11.5 sacks and 610 tackles in 110 regular season games.