DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins released linebacker Kyle Van Noy Wednesday just one year into his four-year, $51 million contract signed last March. The team tried to trade him over the last week but was unsuccessful and decided to move on.

Van Noy was set to make $12.5 million in 2021 -- a number that would have been fully guaranteed if he was still on the roster next week -- and with the NFL salary cap decreasing 8% to $182.5 million this year they no longer deemed him worthy of that salary.

The Dolphins will save $9.775 million in salary cap space by releasing Van Noy. Miami will count on ascending young linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel to take a larger role with Van Noy's departure.

Van Noy, a team captain, figures to receive free agent interest from teams looking for a veteran, versatile linebacker. He had six sacks in 14 games last season playing both off-the-ball linebacker and edge rusher.