Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Topps announced an exclusive deal to produce a 50-card box set to be released in April.

The 50 trading cards will each feature a unique design, 20 of which will be created by Lawrence's brother, Chase, and sister-in-law, Brooke, who are professional artists. Lawrence is projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft next month and is the winningest quarterback in Clemson history.

The 50-card Trevor Lawrence set, announced Thursday by Topps, includes 20 cards created by the QB's brother and sister-in-law that draw their inspiration from the 1960s and 1970s. Courtesy Topps

"I'm excited to be working with Topps on this really unique set," Lawrence said. "Chase and Brooke are extremely talented artists, and it's special to collaborate with them on these custom designs."

The market for trading cards, especially rookie cards, has increased over the past year, and the demand for Lawrence's card is presumed to be very high.

"There are so many things that make Trevor unique, including his incredibly talented family, and Topps was the right partner to bring that to life," said Alan Zucker, Excel Sports Management partner and Lawrence's marketing agent.

"This one-of-a-kind collection offers fans a piece of memorabilia they won't be able to get anywhere else."

The 50-card set will include a mixture of oil paintings, digital depictions, autographed pieces and inspiration from previous Topps designs. The 20 cards created by Lawrence's brother and sister-in-law took inspiration from the 1960s and '70s, as well as from comic book and graphic novel illustrations.

The exact date of the launch is not yet known, but Topps says it will be in April, near the time of the draft, which starts April 29. The Jacksonville Jaguars have been widely projected to select Lawrence with the first overall pick.