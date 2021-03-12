The Chicago Bears have agreed to contract extension with place-kicker Cairo Santos, the team announced Thursday.

Sources told ESPN that it's a five-year, $16 million deal. The final two years of it are voidable, which would bring it to a three-year deal at $11 million maximum.

Santos took advantage of his opportunity after Eddy Pineiro injured his groin in August, making 30 of 32 field goals and 36 of 37 extra points last season.

He set a franchise record for consecutive field goals made and gave the Bears the stability they'd been seeking since they cut Robbie Gould before the 2016 season.

Santos made his final 27 attempts in the regular season plus a 36-yarder on his lone try in a wild-card playoff loss at New Orleans. Gould had held the Bears' records for consecutive field goals in a season (24 in 2006) and overall (26, 2005-06).

Santos has made 138 of 166 field goals and 197 of 204 extra points over seven seasons with Kansas City, the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay, Tennessee and Chicago.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.