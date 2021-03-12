OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The return of McPhee provides some stability to the Ravens' pass rush. McPhee was one of four Baltimore outside linebackers set to become unrestricted free agents who could begin to talk to other teams starting Monday.

A fifth-round pick by the Ravens in 2011, McPhee is Baltimore's most experienced outside linebacker and is one of four players remaining from the Ravens' 2012 Super Bowl team. Last season, he started 13 games, recorded three sacks and proved valuable in setting the edge in run defense.

In 10 NFL seasons, McPhee has totaled 246 tackles, 37 sacks and 115 quarterback hits. He spent three seasons with the Chicago Bears (2015-17) and one year with Washington (2018).

The Ravens' top two free agents in 2021 are outside linebackers Yannick Ngakoue and Matthew Judon, both of whom are not expected to re-sign. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, a second-round pick in 2017, could return to Baltimore in free agency.