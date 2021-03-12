Quarterback Tom Brady has reached agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a four-year contract extension that voids to a one-year extension, sources have told ESPN. The deal ties Brady to Tampa through the 2022 season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move saves the Buccaneers $19 million against the salary cap this year, sources said. The additional voidable years are there to defray the cost. It was another effort from Brady to keep as much of the team together as possible.

In February, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said that he and coach Bruce Arians would be "elated" if they could extend Brady's deal.

Brady, 43, has previously said his goal was to play until age 45, but he said during the week of the Super Bowl that he would now consider playing beyond 45. Brady will be 44 next season, and tacking on a year to his deal would keep him under contract through his 45th birthday.

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl and delivered Tampa Bay its second title.

ESPN's Jenna Laine contributed to this report.