How Brandon Marshall's combine could attract future NFL involvement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Two NFL draft prospects gleefully gallop to the computer desk at the start of the 40-yard dash line looking for confirmation that they just witnessed something special. Turns out, they did.

The computer reads: Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes, 4.246. It was a 40-yard dash that was blazing fast with a top speed of 22.8 mph.

One prospect yells at Stokes: "Book a flight back to Georgia. Your draft stock is about to skyrocket."

Brandon Marshall, a 13-year NFL wide receiver and founder of the House of Athlete training facility, then chimes in: "That's a big boy moving like that. Make some money, boy. You ain't tell me you moving like that."

Stokes' 40, recorded by the same company (Zybek) that times athletes at the NFL scouting combine, was the marquee moment of Marshall's first HOA combine (March 3-5). The event offered a platform for 16 draft prospects -- all of whom trained at the HOA facility in Weston, Florida -- to perform combine testing and on-field drills. The events on March 5 were streamed online and footage was sent to every NFL team.

Eye-opening day for Georgia CB Eric Stokes out here at #HOACombine recorded a 4.24 40-yard dash via laser speed and 22.8 top speed. Recorded by Zybek, the company they use for Indy scouting combine.



Just caught up with him after his run: pic.twitter.com/fxqsX6BbAd — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 5, 2021

In a year without a centralized combine, HOA was the exposure those prospects needed to answer questions and open eyes.

"I don't care if we get two guys drafted off this or if it's two guys going from Round 3 to Round 2. Even if it's just one, we did our job," Marshall said. "I was the last guy invited to the combine. Working out for teams got me an opportunity to get drafted when nobody knew who I was. That's all I needed. An opportunity and exposure is all they need."

Marshall and his wife, Michi, put up a $10 million personal investment to build the impressive HOA training facility, which opened in October 2019.

From January to March of this year, 22 to 30 draft prospects have been housed, fed, trained, received medical attention and prepped for interviews, all part of a venture led by renowned director of pro training Mo Wells. When draft prep is not going on, there are 50 to 60 pro athletes who train at the facility.

This combine is a new outlet for Marshall's passion to help athletes with physical and mental health.

But the process of hosting the combine wasn't an easy one. Marshall said it was "hard as hell to convince top guys to come" because agents were questioning if the testing numbers were official or if players would get hurt. North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance and Clemson running back Travis Etienne were top prospects who pulled out of the HOA combine, preferring to wait until their respective pro days.

But Marshall wasn't deterred.

"This is the start of it. I would love to partner with the NFL and be a part of what they're doing from a regional combine standpoint," Marshall said. "Not everybody is a Brandon Marshall who gets an invite two weeks before the combine. I love what the NFL is doing on a regional level. I would love for us to take over that."

Stokes wasn't the only prospect who helped his stock through the HOA combine. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith and Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers also had good workouts as they looked to boost their draft stock.

Mond is rarely mentioned among the draft's top five QBs projected to go in Round 1, but he might be the most intriguing and talented quarterback in the second tier. Mond, the best quarterback prospect participating at the HOA combine, showed off his personality as well as his lively arm throwing to Rodgers and Smith.

"I personally don't think I get the respect I deserve. I want to keep proving people wrong. I want to show the league I am self-aware," Mond said. "A lot of people didn't think I should be at the Senior Bowl and I won MVP. I came here because I knew Mo was the best in the world. Brandon has been in our shoes, he's super authentic and had success at the highest level. Having all the resources at the facility to get the knowledge of the NFL, being educated on recovery and mental health, plus the good training all is awesome."

Marshall calls Mond "the steal of the draft." Former NFL coach Hue Jackson has served as Mond's personal QB coach at HOA and says Mond's "arm is more talented than people think and he's uber-intelligent." Jackson figures if Mond gets on the right team, he has the skills that could translate to becoming a NFL starter.

Iowa WR Brandon Smith followed this up with a 44" vertical jump that would have ranked 2nd at last year's combine. #HOACombine pic.twitter.com/LWpOmqWMiW — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 5, 2021

Smith had the best overall testing numbers at the HOA combine (11-4 broad jump, 44-inch vertical jump, 22 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press), all of which would have ranked in the top three among wide receivers in the 2020 combine. Smith (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) also had a 4.56 40-yard dash. He didn't put up big numbers at Iowa because of injuries, but his athletic upside might convince a team to take an earlier plunge on him in Day 3 of the draft.

Rodgers is a physical, productive slot receiver who hasn't received the same draft attention as college teammates Trevor Lawrence and Etienne.

"I want to prove that I'm a good route runner. I didn't get to show that at Clemson," Rodgers said. "It's all about getting exposure to show my skills."

Rodgers did, running the most impressive routes while showing consistent hands during on-field drills. He also put up 24 reps on the bench press.

These are the success stories Marshall plans to share with the NFL, and he hopes when the combine returns to Indianapolis, HOA will get a chance to become a bigger player in the regional combine scene. HOA is one of several training facilities across the country that specialize in training pro and college athletes, including EXOS, which also held a combine for some of its prospects this year.

Marshall also says he has plans to open additional HOA facilities in Miami, Dallas and Los Angeles over the next year.

"What Brandon created here, this might become a new wave," Jackson said. "This might be the blueprint -- they are putting people in a position to be successful."

Marshall added: "When it's all done, I hope agents, players and the league look at this as something we should get behind."