The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with starting right tackle Daryl Williams, according to a source.

The deal is worth $28.2 million, with $14 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network.

The Bills signed Williams to a low-risk, one-year deal last offseason as he sought to rebuild his value following an injury-plagued 2018 season and underwhelming 2019 campaign with the Carolina Panthers. The result was what both sides hoped for.

Originally signed as a depth option at either guard or tackle, Williams started all 16 games at right tackle for Buffalo in 2020, becoming one of its most consistent presences throughout the year. He became a valuable addition considering a preseason injury to Jon Feliciano forced him into the starting lineup -- but he thrived from essentially the first day of training camp.

Williams, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Panthers out of Oklahoma in 2015. He earned second-team All-Pro accolades in 2017 but a knee injury kept him out for all but one game in 2018.

He is best suited at right tackle but has the versatility to play either tackle spot or can even slide in at right guard.

